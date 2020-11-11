Md. paintball attacks injure 1; photo of suspect’s vehicle released

Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, are searching for suspects in a series of recent paintball assaults in Waldorf that sent one person to the hospital with severe eye injuries.

The paintball attacks happened in Waldorf on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release published Wednesday. About 10 people were hit with paintballs, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said.

A man who was struck by one of the paintballs was taken to the hospital with a severe eye injury. Richardson did not have an update on the man’s condition Wednesday morning.

“This might seem harmless, but this can lead to serious injuries,” Richardson said.

The two recent incidents appear to be related but there have also been similar calls reported throughout the year, authorities said.

One of the cars authorities believe the suspects used was captured on a surveillance camera. It appears to be a gold-colored Hyundai or possibly a Sonata or Elantra with a sunroof. The sheriff’s office released photos of the car. Another witness reported seeing a silver Toyota, or possibly a Camry or Corolla.

Anyone with information about the car, the paintball assaults or information about similar incidents is asked to contact PFC. Ondrish at 301-609-3282 extension 0636 or by email ondrishr@ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.