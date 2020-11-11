CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » Charles County, MD News » Md. paintball attacks injure…

Md. paintball attacks injure 1; photo of suspect’s vehicle released

Jack Moore

November 11, 2020, 10:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, are searching for suspects in a series of recent paintball assaults in Waldorf that sent one person to the hospital with severe eye injuries.

The paintball attacks happened in Waldorf on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release published Wednesday. About 10 people were hit with paintballs, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said.

A man who was struck by one of the paintballs was taken to the hospital with a severe eye injury. Richardson did not have an update on the man’s condition Wednesday morning.

“This might seem harmless, but this can lead to serious injuries,” Richardson said.

The two recent incidents appear to be related but there have also been similar calls reported throughout the year, authorities said.

One of the cars authorities believe the suspects used was captured on a surveillance camera. It appears to be a gold-colored Hyundai or possibly a Sonata or Elantra with a sunroof. The sheriff’s office released photos of the car. Another witness reported seeing a silver Toyota, or possibly a Camry or Corolla.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of a car suspected in a series of paintball attacks in Waldorf. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

 

Anyone with information about the car, the paintball assaults or information about similar incidents is asked to contact PFC. Ondrish at 301-609-3282 extension 0636 or by email ondrishr@ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS offers Congress, Biden administration a shot at long-term postal reform

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

Impasse panel rewrites large portions of VA's contract with AFGE

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up