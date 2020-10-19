Suspect wanted in Waldorf 7-Eleven killing caught in Georgia

The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 7-Eleven store clerk in Charles County, Maryland, earlier this month has been caught.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Gregory DeShawn Collins, 22, of Waldorf, was located and apprehended in Georgia by U.S. Marshals.

Collins is awaiting extradition to Maryland, where he will be served with an arrest warrant.

He is wanted in connection to the Oct. 1 deadly shooting of 7-Eleven worker Lynn Marie Maher.

Maher, 49, of White Plains, was working in the early hours of Oct. 1 at the store on Middletown Road in Waldorf when she was shot and killed during a robbery.

Officials at the time called the armed robbery a “rare” act of violence.

Earlier this month, Cpl. Diane Richardson, with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, said a man entered the store, asked Maher for money, then shot and killed her, and left with the cash.

“This is an extremely rare occasion. We simply don’t see acts of violence like this,” Richardson said, adding that the woman who was killed was “well loved.”

“This really hurts her community tremendously,” Richardson said.

The sheriff’s office, the FBI and 7-Eleven offered reward money for information in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Feldman at 301-609-6474.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett and Rick Massimo contributed to this report.