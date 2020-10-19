Police chase ends in Frederick Co. with 1 suspect killed, another in custody

One suspect was shot and killed following a police chase that started in Pennsylvania and ended in Frederick County, Maryland.

The pursuit went down south Maryland Route 15 in Emmitsburg around 2:30 p.m. Monday and came back north. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said law enforcement officials were chasing two men suspected of attempted homicide.

The suspect vehicle crashed after evading attempts by law enforcement to stop the vehicle, Jenkins said in a news conference.

Jenkins said shots were fired at law enforcement at the crash site, where one man was taken into custody. Law enforcement pursued a second man who got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

At a gas station on Silo Hill Road, Jenkins said law enforcement returned fire, and the second suspect was shot. He was flown to the hospital, where he died.

At least four law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and law enforcement from New Cumberland Township in Pennsylvania.

It is not clear which agency fired the shot that killed the suspect, Jenkins added.

An employee of the gas station was “slightly injured” and refused treatment, the sheriff said.

Delays are expected in the area as the investigation continues.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.