U.Va. to give option of course credit instead of letter grade

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia is giving students the option of receiving course credit without a letter grade.

The Daily Progress reported Monday that the move is being made in the wake of students suffering stress, anxiety and internet connectivity troubles in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will be allowed to choose a grading system that includes received a credit or no credit rather than the usual letter grading system.

Classes taken under the credit system will have no impact on a student’s grade point average.

The move follows student efforts to make the change.

Those efforts included online petitions as well as lobbying and a resolution by the university’s Student Council.

