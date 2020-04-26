Charles Co. Sheriff’s department shoots man who was shooting at La Plata homes

A man who was reportedly shooting into homes in a La Plata, Maryland, neighborhood was shot and killed by officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Department on Sunday morning.

The county sheriff’s department and local 911 received multiple calls about a man causing a disruption on the 10000 block of Spring Oak Court.

He was carrying a long, military-style gun and had approached several homes, knocking out a window on one of them and firing multiple shots at another, according to police.

When officers arrived, they saw the man shooting at a house. One of the officers shot and disabled the man.

The members of the sheriff’s department took away the gun and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The shooter later died at Charles Regional Medical Center. The man’s name will not be released until his relatives are notified.

Detectives are working to establish why he was behaving so erratically. Anyone who has information about what might have prompted the events of Sunday morning is asked to contact Detective G. Higgs at 301-609-6497. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the tip line at 866-411-TIPS.

The officer who shot the man, a five-year veteran, is being placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.