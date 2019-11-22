Jury finds convicted Charles Co. substitute teacher guilty in 2nd sex abuse case

A jury found a Charles County, Maryland, substitute teacher, who was convicted of sexually abusing a child earlier this year, guilty in a second case involving another victim.

A jury found a Charles County, Maryland, substitute teacher, who was convicted of sexually abusing a child earlier this year, guilty in a second case involving another victim.

Keith Allan Krikstan, 32, of Waldorf, was convicted Thursday of sexual abuse of a minor, production of child pornography and visual surveillance of a private area.

Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office found video of the second victim in January 2018 during an investigation of Krikstan’s involvement with another child.

Krikstan became acquainted with the second victim in January 2017 through her mother’s place of work, and he also worked as a substitute teacher at her school, according to a Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Krikstan babysat the victim, who was 12 -years-old at the time, and her sibling several times in their home.

In June 2017, Krikstan set up a video camera in the girl’s bathroom and recorded her without any clothes on without her knowledge. In November 2017, Krikstan also recorded the victim simulating oral sex on a banana, coaching her on what to do.

During the course of the investigation, Krikstan admitted to the victim’s mother he had inappropriate feelings for the child. Inappropriate video and images of the victim were found in Krikstan’s devices.

Krikstan was found guilty in April of sexually abusing another victim with whom he was having an inappropriate relationship. In January 2018, some students at a middle school, where Krikstan was working as a substitute teacher, reported that one of their friends was having contact with him.

Krikstan’s sentencing for both cases is scheduled for January 2020.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.