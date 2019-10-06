Slamming the door on home fires: Md. fire dept. among national winners for safety video

A national fire safety contest gave local fire departments a chance to show off their creativity. One local department is among the national winners.

A national fire safety contest gave local fire departments a chance to show off their creativity by putting together videos about the importance of closing the bedroom door at night.

The “Close Before you Doze” national contest put on by the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute, received dozens of submissions but the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department won third place for its video titled “Flash Max slams the door on home fires.”

It was one of eight videos selected by a panel of judges. The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department will receive $10,000 toward fire safety education.

According to the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute, in a fire, a closed-door room has average temperatures of less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit versus more than 1,000 degrees in a room with an open door. The organization is hopeful videos like these will remind everyone of the importance of sleeping with bedroom doors closed.

The first place prize of $25,000 went to a collaborative video by three fire departments out of North Carolina.

