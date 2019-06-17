202
Home » Charles County, MD News » Waldorf man admits falsifying…

Waldorf man admits falsifying drug test results for a price

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP June 17, 2019 10:24 pm 06/17/2019 10:24pm
170 Shares

A man whose job was giving drug tests to people on federal probation in Maryland admits turning positive results into negatives in exchange for cash.

Michael Brown, 47, of Waldorf, pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge and faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to his plea agreement, Brown admitted accepting the bribes from at least December 2018 through February 2019.

Brown received the money from an undercover FBI officer posing as someone on federal probation who had been ordered to take drug tests

The first time Brown met with the undercover agent was last December at the federal contractor where Brown worked in Camp Springs.

Related Stories

The officer warned Brown that the urine sample he was about to give would likely test positive. Brown said he would “take care” of the officer. The officer expressed appreciation to Brown and left $100 on a bathroom sink.

Two days later, the officer once again visited Brown and turned in a urine sample, but Brown told the officer to pour it out, saying, “If it was dirty the other day, it’s going to be dirty today.” The officer asked if Brown “needed anything,” and Brown again accepted a $100 bribe.

According to the plea deal, during a third meeting in February, Brown accepted a $150 bribe without requiring the officer to submit a urine sample.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 28.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
bribery Charles County, MD News crime drug tests federal bribery Latest News Local News Maryland News michael brown michelle basch
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!