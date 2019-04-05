Waldorf man arrested on child pornography charges

Anthony Robinson, 39, was taken into custody and charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distributing child pornography.

Maryland State Police arrested and charged a Charles County man with distribution and possession of child pornography on Thursday morning.

At about 5:40 a.m., police served Anthony Robinson, 39, of Waldorf, with a search warrant and began reviewing electronic devices at his home. Police found multiple child pornography files on Robinson’s devices.

The investigation is being carried out by the state’s Internet Crimes against Children task force. The task force started an investigation in January which led to Thursday’s arrest.

Robinson was processed at the state’s La Plata barracks.

