Charles Co. schools increase school-lunch credit during shutdown

The increase takes effect Friday and runs through 30 days after the end of the shutdown.

WASHINGTON — An area school system is giving families a break on lunches during the federal government shutdown.

Charles County Public Schools announced Friday that they’re increasing the meal credit — given for students who try to buy lunches and have no money — on their accounts during the shutdown.

Elementary school students, who usually have a credit limit of $25, will see an increase to $55; middle school students, from $15 to $45; and high school students, from $10 to $40.

Parents are still responsible for paying any negative meal account balances, and once a student runs out of credit, they get an “alternative main entrée” as before, the system said.

The increase takes effect Friday and runs through 30 days after the end of the shutdown.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.