Charles Co. sheriffs looking for answers in teen’s shooting death

WASHINGTON — Authorities are working leads, but still trying to sort out why someone opened fire in front of a house in Waldorf, Maryland, Wednesday night, killing a 17-year-old boy.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Elisha Cole, a student at Thomas Stone High School, was gunned down at the end of Wildmeadows Street in Waldorf shortly before 8 p.m. He collapsed and died as witnesses ran away. The street he died on was not where he lived.

Authorities are asking for help finding his killer.

“There was a group of people standing outside of a house,” said Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. “When another group approached, there may have been some words exchanged. We’re not to clear on that at this point. However, shots were fired — multiple shots.”

Now, detectives are looking to witnesses to provide answers.

“Clearly there were a number of people out here on the scene, and we believe there were people who have information who have not contacted us for whatever reason,” Richardson said. “If they have information and they want to do the right thing, get involved and tell us what happened,” she said.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 301-609-6515, or send an anonymous tip to Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward is being offered.

“We don’t know what the motive is,” said Richardson. “We’re working on that, trying to identify what would have prompted all of this. And we are working on some leads.”

