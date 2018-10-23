Arrest in connection with Charles Co. teen’s shooting death

Elisha Cole, 17, of Waldorf was shot on Oct. 3 outside a home on Wildmeadows Street in Waldorf. Investigators now say 24-year-old Andre Johnson of La Plata fired several shots at a group of people, and one of them returned fire and killed Cole.

WASHINGTON — Detectives investigating the shooting death of a Charles County teenager have arrested a man for what they say happened just before the killing.

Elisha Cole, 17, of Waldorf, was shot on Oct. 3 outside a home on Wildmeadows Street in Waldorf.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Cole’s death happened after two groups that had argued in the past confronted each other again.

Investigators now say 24-year-old Andre Johnson of La Plata fired several shots toward the group standing closest to the home.

At least one person in the other group fired back toward Johnson. He was not hit, but Cole was.

Johnson was arrested Friday on charges that include attempted second-degree murder.

Sheriff’s detectives are once again asking for the public’s help tracking down Cole’s killer or killers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective J. Elliott at 301-609-6515. You can submit an anonymous tip through Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

