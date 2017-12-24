Man shoots, kills neighbor after argument in Charles Co.

NANJEMOY, Md. (AP) — A man in Charles County, Maryland, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his neighbor this weekend.

Marcus D. Johnson, 33, of Nanjemoy is being held without bond at the county jail, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of Bowie Road in Nanjemoy.

Johnson went to the home of his neighbor, 35-year-old Wayne Lee Proctor Jr., and began arguing, officials said. During the argument, Johnson shot Proctor several times in the doorway of his home and fled to the woods, the sheriff’s office said.

“Investigators are talking to a number of witnesses, but it’s not immediately clear what the argument was about,” Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Proctor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was arrested with the aid of police dogs. He is facing multiple charges including first-degree and second-degree murder.

WTOP’s Kathy Stewart and Teta Alim contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.