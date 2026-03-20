Nicholas Brendon, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor, dies at 54

Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role as Xander Harris in the popular television series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has died, according to his family. He was 54.

Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role as Xander Harris in the popular television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has died, according to his family. He was 54.

Brendon’s family said in an Instagram post Friday night that he died “in his sleep of natural causes.”

“Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art,” the family wrote in the post. “Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create.”

Born in Los Angeles in 1971, Brendon originally wanted to become a professional baseball player, but pursued acting in his 20s to help manage his stutter. He later became a spokesperson for the Stuttering Foundation of America.

In 1997, at age 25, Brendon began his role as Xander Harris in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which he starred in across all seven seasons.

Following the end of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in 2003, Brendon was featured in the TV adaptation of Anthony Bourdain’s “Kitchen Confidential.” He also had recurring roles in “Criminal Minds” from 2007 to 2014, “Private Practice” from 2010 to 2011, and “Faking It” from 2014 to 2015.

Brendon also starred in films such as “Demon Island” in 2002 and “Unholy” in 2007.

In 2022, Brendon was rushed to the hospital for tachycardia, a condition that makes the heart beat abnormally fast. A year prior, Brendon received two spinal surgeries.

Starting in 2010, the actor was arrested multiple times on allegations including domestic violence, grand theft, resisting arrest, battery against a peace officer and vandalism.

Brendon was also open about his struggles with substance abuse, alcoholism and depression. He appeared twice on the “Dr. Phil” show in 2015 to talk about his battle with alcoholism.

“While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing,” his family wrote on Instagram.

“Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”