Prince Harry says he wants ‘reconciliation’ with royal family

In an exclusive interview with CBS News partner network BBC News, Prince Harry said Friday that he "would love reconciliation" with members of the royal family. He revealed that his father, King Charles, has not been speaking with him amid a court dispute over scaling back Harry's British government security detail.

Harry said he was “devastated” by Friday’s U.K. High Court ruling rejecting his appeal in the case, which he said makes it “impossible” for him to take his family back to the U.K.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” Harry told the BBC. “I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do. And I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show, you know, my children.”

Harry, his wife Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, now live in California. Harry said the initial decision to remove his automatic security entitlement was due him stepping down as a senior member of the royal family in 2020.

“This is, at the heart of it, a family dispute. And it makes me really, really sad that we’re sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made, most likely — in fact, I know — to keep us under their roof,” Harry told the BBC. “But then once they realized that that wasn’t going to work, once they realized that, you know myself, my wife, my kids are happier outside of the institution, then please just look at the facts. Look at the risks. Look at the threat. Look at the impact. If anything was to happen to me, my wife or my father’s grandchildren — if anything was to happen to them — look where the responsibility lies, you know? So this is a duty of care that has been completely thrown out the window.”

On Friday, the Court of Appeal of England and Wales dismissed Harry’s case, which centered on how an official committee decided to remove his full-scale, automatic security in 2020. Other senior royals receive such security.

The court said the committee, called Ravec, had diverged from policy when making its decision, but that it had been “sensible” in doing so because of Harry’s particular circumstances.

Harry said he can now only safely return to the U.K. if he’s invited by the royal family, because only then does he receive sufficient security.

“Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020, and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back. But then when you realize that didn’t work, do you not want to keep us safe?” Harry said. “Whether you’re the government, the royal household, whether you’re my dad, my family — despite all of our differences — do you not want to just ensure our safety?”

Harry said he has been cut off from his father, King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile,” Harry said.