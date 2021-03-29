CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Celebrity News » Jason Derulo and girlfriend…

Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child

Toyin Owoseje, CNN

March 29, 2021, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, model Jena Frumes, are expecting their first child.

The “Ridin’ Solo” singer revealed he is set to become a dad, sharing a sentimental video on Instagram of the couple walking on a beach in the Bahamas.

In the clip, the 31-year-old musician caresses and kisses Frumes’ burgeoning bump.

It ends with the words “coming soon” written in the sand.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” the accompanying caption read.

Frumes also shared a photo of the couple together on Twitter and Instagram, referring to herself and Derulo as “Mom & Dad.”

The couple have been dating for just over a year, Derulo told Page Six last year, after meeting at the gym right before lockdown.

Derulo, who has more than 30 million followers on TikTok, spoke about the possibility of having children, telling the outlet: “You know, I think I’m getting to that age, you know what I’m saying?”

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

White House running out of time to restore functionality to MSPB, congressmen warn

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up