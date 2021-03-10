CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Beyoncé shares powerful message of support for Meghan

CBS News

March 10, 2021, 7:34 AM

Beyoncé is showing her support to her friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a powerful way. The singer, who rarely posts online, has dedicated the homepage of her website to Meghan, writing her a public thank-you note in response to her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” the statement reads. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

The message is featured next to a picture of the Beyoncé and Meghan meeting for the first time at the 2019 premiere of “The Lion King.”

It’s not the first time Queen Bey has shown her support for the royal. In 2019, she and Jay-Z virtually accepted the Brit award for Best International Group while standing in front of a portrait of the former actress as Mona Lisa.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” the singer wrote on Instagram at the time.

The heartfelt message comes just days after Meghan and Prince Harry’s revealing interview with Oprah, which sent shockwaves around the world.

During the interview, the couple revealed a number of royal secrets, including alleged racism in the royal family, Meghan’s mental health struggles, battling the U.K. tabloids and why they stepped back from their roles as senior royals.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released its first statement since the interview aired, in which the queen said that the allegations of racism discussed during the interview were being “taken very seriously” and “will be addressed by the family privately.”

A number of other celebrities, including Serena Williams, Amanda Gorman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Leslie Jordan, Bernice King, Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper and Halle Berry, have also shown their support for the couple.

