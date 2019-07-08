Home » Car Reviews » WTOP Car Comparison: Which…

WTOP Car Comparison: Which big luxury car is right for you?

John Aaron

July 8, 2019

SUVs are all the rage, but nothing is quite as classy as a long, wide sedan. WTOP got its hands on three that are priced near or above six figures.

Audi A8 L

Price as shown: $101,095

The A8 L is close to the top of the food chain for large, executive-sized luxury cars. It offers a serene atmosphere on the road and its doors have the feel of a bank vault closing. It looks especially imposing in black. Rear seat passengers can control vehicle functions through an integrated tablet.

Lexus LS 500h

Price as shown: $119,210

This hybrid version of Lexus’ big luxury sedan contains one of the most opulent interiors available in a car today. Attention to detail, along with pricing, is off the charts: The door panels contain multifaceted glass inlays as part of the “Executive Package with Kiriko Glass.” The package costs $23,000, which could almost buy a new, base-level Toyota Camry.

Cadillac CT6 Platinum

Price as shown: $88,490

The CT6 is cheaper and more fun to drive than the Audi or the Lexus, if not as nice inside. It’s surprisingly sporty on the road, despite its tank-like presence, with its high doors, short windows and tiny side mirrors. It has a self-driving capability on certain roads.

