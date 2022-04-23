In the market for a new hybrid or electric vehicle? US News announces their top picks

For the list, a total of 82 vehicles were evaluated across eight categories including price, charging rate and fuel economy.

Finding a vehicle that runs on clean energy is a major factor for many seeking a new car in 2022. The latest top picks from U.S. News and World Report might be a good place to jumpstart that search.

The publication recently released its 2022 list of the best hybrid and electric cars. For the list, a total of 82 vehicles were evaluated across eight categories including price, charging rate and fuel economy.

“We combine the overall score in our ranking with starting price, time is takes to charge, as well as fuel economy,” said Colin Ailsworth, Senior Editor with U.S. News and World Report Best Cars.

“They’re regular vehicles that are comfortable, they’re spacious and they offer a wide range of technology and features and they just happen to have an electric power tran in them,” added Ailsworth.

All considered, top nods went to the 2022 Toyota RAV4, which was ranked the Best Hybrid SUV and the 2022 Toyota Prius, which was the top pick when looking at cars.

The Kia EV6 won the Best Electric Vehicle award and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid was the top choice for plug-in Hybrid.

Here are U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars, including links to their full reviews:

Best Luxury Electric Car

2022 Lucid Air

Best Luxury Electric SUV

2022 Tesla Model Y

Best Electric Vehicle

2022 Kia EV6

Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid

2022 Volvo S60 (T8 PHEV)

Best Plug-In Hybrid

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (PHEV)

Best Hybrid Car

2022 Toyota Prius

Best Hybrid SUV

2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Best Luxury Hybrid

2022 Lexus ES Hybrid

For more information on the list, visit the U.S. News and World Report website.