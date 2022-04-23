RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Home » Car Reviews » In the market for…

In the market for a new hybrid or electric vehicle? US News announces their top picks

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

April 23, 2022, 10:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Finding a vehicle that runs on clean energy is a major factor for many seeking a new car in 2022. The latest top picks from U.S. News and World Report might be a good place to jumpstart that search.

The publication recently released its 2022 list of the best hybrid and electric cars. For the list, a total of 82 vehicles were evaluated across eight categories including price, charging rate and fuel economy.

Toyota RAV4
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid was among the top picks from U.S. News and World Report. (Photo Toyota)

“We combine the overall score in our ranking with starting price, time is takes to charge, as well as fuel economy,” said Colin Ailsworth, Senior Editor with U.S. News and World Report Best Cars.

“They’re regular vehicles that are comfortable, they’re spacious and they offer a wide range of technology and features and they just happen to have an electric power tran in them,” added Ailsworth.

All considered, top nods went to the 2022 Toyota RAV4, which was ranked the Best Hybrid SUV and the 2022 Toyota Prius, which was the top pick when looking at cars.

The Kia EV6 won the Best Electric Vehicle award and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid was the top choice for plug-in Hybrid.

The Kia EV6 was ranked as the top electric vehicle in 2022. (Photo Kia)

Here are U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars, including links to their full reviews:

Best Luxury Electric Car
2022 Lucid Air

Best Luxury Electric SUV
2022 Tesla Model Y

Best Electric Vehicle
2022 Kia EV6

Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid
2022 Volvo S60 (T8 PHEV)

Best Plug-In Hybrid
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (PHEV)

Best Hybrid Car
2022 Toyota Prius

Best Hybrid SUV
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Best Luxury Hybrid
2022 Lexus ES Hybrid

For more information on the list, visit the U.S. News and World Report website.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Car Reviews | Lifestyle News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up