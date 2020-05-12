Home » Calvert County, MD News » BWI Marshall TSA officer…

BWI Marshall TSA officer uses stimulus check to make masks for other front-line workers

Thomas Robertson

May 12, 2020, 1:56 PM

TSA supervisor Samantha Mudge is at her sewing machine, where she has been making masks to hand out to law enforcement, health care workers, pharmacy workers and others in her community. (Courtesy Samantha Mudge)

A year after being furloughed during the government shutdown, a local Transportation Security Administration employee chose to use her coronavirus stimulus check to help others.

TSA supervisor Samantha Mudge has been in the shoes of the more than 30 million people getting initial unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mudge works the 3:15 a.m. shift at BWI Marshall Airport and worked for several weeks with no pay last year during the federal government shutdown.

When her coronavirus stimulus check came in the mail, she could’ve used it for her own financial security. Instead, she used it to buy food and fabric and yarn to make masks to donate to front-line workers, the agency said in a news release, saluting Mudge’s act of generosity.

“So many people helped us during the government furlough,” Mudge said in the TSA release. “I felt that I needed to do something to support others.”

Mudge sewed and donated masks to CalvertHealth Medical Center, workers at her local Walmart, and health care workers standing in line for a meal.

Crocheted masks for local law enforcement hand-made by TSA supervisor Samantha Mudge. (Courtesy Samantha Mudge)

“When I received my check, I looked at it and knew I could do more,” Mudge said.

Before her check even arrived, she crocheted 25 masks for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

“I guess you could say they were all random acts of kindness,” Mudge said.

