Fire at Calvert Co. winery causes estimated $2.5M in damage

Firefighters responded to Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick, Maryland, just after 6 a.m. Monday, said the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Damage from a Monday morning fire at a Calvert County, Maryland, winery is estimated at $2.5 million.

It happened at Running Hare Vineyard, in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

Firefighters responded to the winery’s manufacturing and bottling building just after 6 a.m., said the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Thirty firefighters were called in from four volunteer departments: Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Dunkirk and St. Leonard. It took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators estimate $200,000 in damages to the single-story structure, and $2.3 million in damages to the contents, which included wine stock and equipment for manufacturing and maintenance.

0615 hrs Engine 21 (@PFVFD2 ) was dispatched for the smoke investigation on Adelina Rd. While investigating they arrived at Running Hare Vineyard & found a large 2-story building fully-involved. The box was filled bringing DVFD Truck 5, Tanker 5 & the Assistant Chief to the scene pic.twitter.com/7MoKAekg62 — Dunkirk VFD (@DunkirkVFD) September 30, 2019

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On its website, Running Hare Vineyard is described as “a little bit of Tuscany and Napa in Southern Maryland.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.