9 generations later, Norton Rose Fulbright is still a Top Workplace

The oldest company honored on WTOP's Top Workplaces list traces its roots to 1794. Firm leaders said a people-first culture drives retention.

Editor’s note: WTOP teamed up with Energage on the 2026 Top Workplaces awards. The Top Workplaces designation is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential survey. Energage evaluates responses to 26 questions covering leadership, direction, compensation, benefits, workplace culture and purpose, allowing employees to share honest assessments anonymously

Warsaw, Poland. 23 June 2022. Sign Norton Rose Fulbright.. Company signboard Norton Rose Fulbright(Getty Images/Grand Warszawski) Warsaw, Poland. 23 June 2022. Sign Norton Rose Fulbright.. Company signboard Norton Rose Fulbright(Getty Images/Grand Warszawski) Norton Rose Fulbright is the oldest company honored on WTOP’s Top Workplaces list, tracing its roots to 1794.

More than two centuries later, leaders of the firm’s D.C. office said a people-first culture continues to drive employee retention and growth.

WTOP spoke with Matt Kirtland and Marissa Alcala, copartners in charge of the firm’s D.C. office, about what they believe keeps employees at the firm for decades.

The law firm’s history began in London as Norton Rose. It has since expanded to more than 50 cities across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. Its presence in the nation’s capital dates to the 1920s, when the Fulbright partners established a D.C. office focused on federal regulatory matters.

Rising through the ranks

Both Kirtland and Alcala understand what it’s like to start at the bottom and work their way up the corporate ladder.

“It’s the only law firm that I’ve worked for,” Kirtland said. “I started as a summer associate, which is like an intern in the summer after my second year of law school, and then I came back as a full-time associate after that.”

That was in 1996, and three years later, Alcala also started as a summer associate.

“I’ve passed my quarter-century mark with the firm,” Alcala said. “We have colleagues who have been here for 30 and 40 years in all job categories.”

Asked why he has spent his entire professional career at Norton Rose Fulbright, Kirtland had a simple answer: “For me, it has been the colleagues and the clients. Simple as that.”

“We do pride ourselves on being a very sort of fun, challenging place to work,” Kirtland said. “Not all law firms can say that, and that reflects in the longevity of people staying, myself and Marissa included.”

‘We’re not an office; we’re a community’

Alcala said the firm’s people-focused culture is a major reason employees remain for decades.

“We’re not an office; we’re a community,” she said. “The importance of every colleague who works in and contributes to this office, how important each of those individuals is to the success of our business and to the opportunities we have for our community here to thrive.”

Both Alcala and Kirtland said that philosophy has long been part of the firm’s culture. Kirtland said he first heard it from the managing partner during orientation on his first day.

“The most important thing at our law firm is our people,” Kirtland said, recalling the managing partner’s remarks. “We have always put our people first, both our lawyers, our nonlawyers, our vendors. We are a very people-forward, people-friendly, people-centric law firm.”

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