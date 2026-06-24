Employee feedback drives WTOP Top Workplaces recognition in the D.C. region

Energage’s Bob Helbig explains why culture, trust and purpose rank above perks in defining the region’s top workplaces.

Employees from Acclaim Technical Services at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 celebration(Steve Ruark) Employees from Acclaim Technical Services at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 celebration(Steve Ruark) The WTOP Top Workplaces awards are rooted in a simple idea. The most meaningful measure of a workplace comes directly from the people who experience it every day.

That was the message from Bob Helbig, media partnerships director at Energage, the research partner behind the program, during a recent interview on WTOP. He said the awards stand out because they are based entirely on employee feedback, with no outside influence or subjective criteria.

“This is based 100% on employee feedback. There are no other factors that go into it,” Helbig said. “It’s a really great chance to listen to workers about how they feel about their experience.”

Spreading a wide net

For the 2026 awards, nearly 10,000 organizations in the Washington region were invited to participate. Thousands of employees were surveyed, and ultimately 342 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces, reflecting strong results across a range of workplace culture metrics.

> Are you a top workplace? To be considered for a 2027 Top Workplaces award, visit the nominations page now!

To ensure fair comparisons, organizations are grouped by size — small, midsize, large and largest — recognizing that the employee experience can vary significantly depending on the scale of a company.

Among this year’s top performers were:

While competitive pay and perks often get attention, Helbig said the data tells a different story about what truly drives employee satisfaction.

“The common misperception is that it’s about pay and perks,” he said. “But what we’ve found consistently … is people want to feel appreciated in their roles.”

Pay not the incentive some might think

Helbig said the data suggests that employees are most motivated when they feel valued for their contributions, connected to their teams and confident in their organization’s direction. A sense of purpose also plays a key role, with workers placing high importance on meaningful work and alignment with broader goals.

“They want to feel like they are individual contributors to their organization, they’re part of a team, everybody’s moving in the same direction,” he said. “There’s meaningfulness in their work, and they have confidence in the leadership.”

That sense of appreciation, he added, can outweigh even financial incentives.

“If you’re treated lousy, that paycheck is not going to make you motivated to go to work every morning,” he said.

Looking toward 2027’s top workplaces

The survey process is ongoing, with Energage already beginning outreach for the next cycle of awards. Companies can choose when to survey their employees over the coming months, allowing flexibility in participation while maintaining consistent standards for evaluation, Helbig said.

The result is a recognition program that reflects real workplace experiences and highlights organizations that are getting it right where it matters most, according to the people who know them best.

As Helbig emphasized, the value of the Top Workplaces designation lies in its authenticity.

“It’s a chance to listen to employees,” he said, and in doing so, to better understand what makes a workplace truly stand out.

Check out all of the WTOP Top Workplaces coverage now!