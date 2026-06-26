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Sights and sounds of WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 celebration, awards

June 26, 2026, 8:59 AM

WTOP News revealed the 342 employers named as 2026 DC Top Workplaces across four categories during its first inaugural Top Workplaces event at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

Now in its 13th year, the Washington, D.C. Top Workplaces rankings spotlight organizations across the D.C. area that foster strong workplace cultures and put their employees first. Through its partnership with Energage, WTOP News highlighted employers that stand out for creating positive, engaging and supportive work environments. Employers were encouraged to have their employees submit surveys detailing how their organizations prioritize culture, engagement and people by Jan. 30, 2026. Participation was free and open to all who qualified.

“A big heartfelt congratulations to all of our winners. Together you truly represent the best of the best here in the D.C. region,” said Joel Oxley, president of WTOP News, Federal News Network and 2060 Digital. “WTOP News is extremely proud to carry forward the Top Workplaces program recognizing exceptional local employers and their significant accomplishments.”

Check out all of the WTOP Top Workplaces coverage now!

two men speaking at a podium on stage
WTOP’s Mitchell Miller and JJ Green announce the large employer winners at WTOP’s Top Workplaces 2026 ceremony. (WTOP/Mariel Santa Cruz)
WTOP/Mariel Santa Cruz
four people standing in crowd cheeing
Attendees from Grady Management celebrate their workplace in the crowd during WTOP’s Top Workplaces 2026 ceremony. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
The Carfax team arrives to join the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 party. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
Celebrants join in the fun at Capital One Hall for the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 event. (Stuart Ruark)
Stuart Ruark
Neal Augenstein
WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Jimmy Alexander announce midsize employer winners at the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 ceremony. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
group of people cheering in a crowd
Attendees cheer on their company, Acclaim Technical Services, during the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 celebration. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
The Connected Logistics crew cheers their win on the patio at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
Winners of the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 awards gather for celebration. (WTOP/Mariel Santa Cruz)
WTOP/Mariel Santa Cruz
crowd of people while a band plays on a platform
Hundreds gather to celebrate during the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 event. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
a group of people standing to take a photo
Co-workers stand together for a photo celebrating their workplace for getting ranked in WTOP Top Workplaces 2026. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
<p>AI wall at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026</p>
Celebrants at the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 event find out what kind of leaders they are at the AI wall. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
A selfie from the stage captures WTOP Morning Drive Anchors John Aaron and Kristin Diaz at Top Workplaces 2026. (WTOP/Kristin Diaz)
WTOP/Kristin Diaz
BDR Solutions employees take their seats for the award presentations at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
Founding DC Podcast Host Dan Simons announces the recipient of the Founder’s Honor at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
Cvent’s Reggie Aggarwal smiles from his seat at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 as he’s named the first-ever Founder’s Honor recipient. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
Mentalist Tim Hall works his magic on guests at the 2026 WTOP Top Workplaces event. (WTOP/Mariel Santa Cruz)
WTOP/Mariel Santa Cruz
Employees from Credence show off their Top Workplaces 2026 award. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
Hitachi Federal employees huddle up at the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 celebration. (Stuart Ruark)
Stuart Ruark
WTOP Business Reporter John Wordock preps the audience for some serious “clapping” at Top Workplaces 2026. (Stuart Ruark)
Stuart Ruark
The team from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers gets the crowd going with their excitement at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026. (Stuart Ruark)
Stuart Ruark
WTOP Sports Reporters Rob Woodfork and George Wallace talk shop while announcing the small employer winners at Top Workplaces 2026. (Stuart Ruark)
Stuart Ruark
JRC CEO Tony Jimenez stands to be honored as the winner of the small employer Leadership Award at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
Capital Effect brought the tunes at the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026. (Stuart Ruark)
Stuart Ruark
Employees from the Water Environment Federation enjoying snacks at the WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 party. (Stuart Ruark)
Stuart Ruark
two people standing on stage from far away
WTOP’s John Aaron and Kristin Diaz emcee at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026. (Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
(1/25)
two men speaking at a podium on stage
four people standing in crowd cheeing
Neal Augenstein
group of people cheering in a crowd
crowd of people while a band plays on a platform
a group of people standing to take a photo
<p>AI wall at WTOP Top Workplaces 2026</p>
two people standing on stage from far away

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