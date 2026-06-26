Sights and sounds of WTOP Top Workplaces 2026 celebration, awards

WTOP News revealed the 342 employers named as 2026 DC Top Workplaces during its first inaugural Top Workplaces event at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

WTOP News revealed the 342 employers named as 2026 DC Top Workplaces across four categories during its first inaugural Top Workplaces event at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

Now in its 13th year, the Washington, D.C. Top Workplaces rankings spotlight organizations across the D.C. area that foster strong workplace cultures and put their employees first. Through its partnership with Energage, WTOP News highlighted employers that stand out for creating positive, engaging and supportive work environments. Employers were encouraged to have their employees submit surveys detailing how their organizations prioritize culture, engagement and people by Jan. 30, 2026. Participation was free and open to all who qualified.

“A big heartfelt congratulations to all of our winners. Together you truly represent the best of the best here in the D.C. region,” said Joel Oxley, president of WTOP News, Federal News Network and 2060 Digital. “WTOP News is extremely proud to carry forward the Top Workplaces program recognizing exceptional local employers and their significant accomplishments.”

Check out all of the WTOP Top Workplaces coverage now!