America 250 events could give DC restaurants a much-needed boost

The hope is that a packed calendar in 2026 brings more visitors into the city and more people through restaurant doors at a time when many operators are still working with thin margins.

After a quieter summer last year, restaurant leaders in D.C. say big events tied to America’s 250th anniversary could bring a much-needed boost to an industry that continues to face pressure.

The hope is that a packed calendar in 2026 brings more visitors into the city and more people through restaurant doors at a time when many operators are still working with thin margins.

Last summer, that kind of activity was not there.

“That 2025 summer, it wasn’t filled with events related to 250,” said Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

A slower summer meant fewer diners for restaurants that were already dealing with rising labor costs, higher rent and customers spending less per visit. Townsend said that combination made last year especially challenging for full‑service restaurants.

This year he believes things are looking up.

Major events are planned throughout the summer as part of America’s 250th celebration, including an IndyCar race on streets near the National Mall, a UFC event planned at the White House and a large state fair expected to run for weeks.

Those events are expected to draw visitors from across the country and keep people in the region longer, something restaurant leaders say makes a real difference.

“What we will see this summer is a high volume of foot traffic,” Townsend said.

That increase in visitors matters as restaurants continue adjusting to changing dining habits. Townsend said many customers are ordering fewer items and skipping extras when they do go out, putting even more importance on getting as many orders as possible.

“That foot traffic will directly impact our restaurants,” Townsend said.

He said large, multiday events are especially important because many visitors dine out, whether before events, after them or while visitors explore different parts of the region.

While new restaurants continue to open, Townsend said it has become harder for smaller, independent operators to survive without consistent business, making a strong summer season critical for those restaurants, too.

There are still challenges ahead, including uncertainty around costs and consumer behavior, but Townsend said the concentration of events tied to America’s 250th anniversary offers a chance for restaurants to recover some of what was lost last year.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Townsend said.

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