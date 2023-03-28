Family-run Greek restaurant Our Mom Eugenia opens new location in Arlington

Our Mom Eugenia is opening its third restaurant in Virginia on March 30 — this one in Arlington's Shirlington Village.

The 3,600-square-foot restaurant is at 4044 Campbell Avenue, next to ChiKo.

Out Mom Eugenia opened its first restaurant in Great Falls in 2016, and a second location in the Mosaic District in Fairfax in 2020.

Eugenia Markesini Hobson has been a chef for the past thirty years. She was born and raised on the island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea in western Greece. She learned the secrets of Greek cuisine from her grandmother for whom she was named.

Hobson runs the restaurant with her husband of 50 years, John, whom she met while John was stationed in Greece with the U.S. Air Force, and their two sons Alex and Phil.

The new location will be open for lunch and dinner, with soups, salads, spreads, seafood, meat and vegetarian entrees. There are also Greek desserts and an all-Greek wine list. Our Mom Eugenia also does catering.

Shirlington has several local restaurants, including Cheesetique, Palette 22 and Damn Good Burger. D.C.’s Astro Beer Hall will open there this spring.