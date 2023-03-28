MARCH MADNESS: Virginia Tech, LSU, Iowa, South Carolina in women's Final Four | Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to men's Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final Four | See photos of local teams
Family-run Greek restaurant Our Mom Eugenia opens new location in Arlington

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 28, 2023, 10:05 AM

Our Mom Eugenia is opening its third restaurant in Virginia on March 30 — this one in Arlington’s Shirlington Village.

The 3,600-square-foot restaurant is at 4044 Campbell Avenue, next to ChiKo.

Out Mom Eugenia opened its first restaurant in Great Falls in 2016, and a second location in the Mosaic District in Fairfax in 2020.

Eugenia Markesini Hobson has been a chef for the past thirty years. She was born and raised on the island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea in western Greece. She learned the secrets of Greek cuisine from her grandmother for whom she was named.

A traditional dish is seen at the new Our Mom Eugenia restaurant. (Courtesy Our Mom Eugenia)

Hobson runs the restaurant with her husband of 50 years, John, whom she met while John was stationed in Greece with the U.S. Air Force, and their two sons Alex and Phil.

The new location will be open for lunch and dinner, with soups, salads, spreads, seafood, meat and vegetarian entrees. There are also Greek desserts and an all-Greek wine list. Our Mom Eugenia also does catering.

Shirlington has several local restaurants, including Cheesetique, Palette 22 and Damn Good Burger. D.C.’s Astro Beer Hall will open there this spring.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

