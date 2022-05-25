RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Greek restaurant Our Mom Eugenia coming to Shirlington

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 25, 2022, 9:44 AM

Authentic Greek cuisine will join other new restaurants coming to Arlington’s Village at Shirlington.

Our Mom Eugenia opens this fall at 4044 Campbell Ave., next to ChiKo.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner. (Courtesy Our Mom Eugenia)

It will be the third Virginia location for Our Mom Eugenia. The first opened in Great Falls in 2016. A second opened in Fairfax’s Mosaic District in 2020.

Owner Eugenia Hobson has been a local chef for 30 years, and was born and raised on the island of Zakynthos in Western Greece. Hobson said she learned the secrets of Greek cooking from her grandmother, for whom she is named.

The Shirlington location will be open for lunch and dinner, with soups, salads, spreads, seafood, meat and vegetarian entrees and Greek desserts. It also will have an all-Greek wine list.

You can check out the menu online.

Other restaurants opening at Village at Shirlington soon are Astro Beer Hall and Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

