‘Hang up’: Alexandria sheriff warns of scammers impersonating law enforcement

It can be nerve-wracking getting a phone call that says "you're in trouble," and scammers know it. The sheriff in Alexandria, Virginia says more and more people are unwittingly handing over their money to crooks.

The sheriff’s office in Alexandria, Virginia, said more and more people are unwittingly handing over their money to crooks.

In recent months, scams involving criminals pretending to be members of law enforcement are increasing, locally and nationally, according to the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office.

“Scams have variations but generally the caller will identify themself as a law enforcement officer and tell the victim, falsely, that a warrant has been issued because they missed a court date, did not show up for jury duty, have an overdue fine or something similar, and they will be arrested unless they pay right away,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

According to ALXnow, a woman was called by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office in October, and told she had several federal charges against her, and threatened her with three days in jail if she didn’t pay $4,000 to an Apple Pay account.

After making the payment, the suspect reportedly told the woman she was under a gag order and not permitted to discuss the transaction with anyone.

In an earlier case, a woman was called by someone pretending to be an Alexandria deputy and ordered to pay $15,000 for failing to appear for a jury subpoena, as reported by ALXnow. When the woman said she only had $4,600 in her bank account, the scammer falsely said that a judge had approved that amount.

The woman was ordered to make a deposit at the nearest Bitcoin ATM, which she found at a gas station on Mount Vernon Avenue.

“No legitimate law enforcement agency in Virginia or the region will ever call someone and demand money,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“The best way for someone to protect themselves from these scams is simply to hang up,” said Sheriff Sean Casey, warning that people shouldn’t be intimidated into providing personal or financial information.

“Real deputies are not going to call and threaten you with arrest, so just hang up if you get a call like that.”

If a caller leaves a message demanding a return call for an urgent court or law enforcement matter, don’t call the number provided. Instead, look up the agency’s phone number, and place the call yourself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who believes they’ve been scammed should call their financial institution, and report it to their local police department. The Alexandria Police Department can be reached at 703-746-4444.

