Holiday shopping is getting smarter with AI

Tools like ChatGPT and retailer-specific assistants are transforming how people shop. Experts report AI use for holiday shopping is up 70% year-over-year, making it a must-try for savvy gift hunters.

“AI is really having a moment,” said smart shopping expert Trae Bodge of truetrae.com.

Experts say it’s changing how people shop, with Intuit QuickBooks reporting that AI use for holiday shopping is up 70% over last year.

Bodge said AI tools such as ChatGPT can help shoppers brainstorm gift ideas for hard-to-buy-for friends and family.

“If you’ve never tried to use AI for holiday shopping, you’ll be so thrilled with the information that you get,” she said.

Bodge said general prompt-based versions, including ChatGPT, can help you come up with starter ideas.

“Enter a prompt like, ‘My best friend is really hard to buy for. She loves cooking and really innovative cooking tools. What would you recommend?’ And the AI chatbot will make a number of recommendations for you, which are really good for idea starters,” she said.

Beyond general chatbots, Bodge said retailer-specific platforms, such as Amazon’s Rufus and Walmart’s Sparky, can go further by helping shoppers stick to a budget.

“What’s interesting about AI is you can say, ‘I have $500 to spend. I have this many people to buy for,’” she said. “Especially if it’s something more streamlined, like you need to buy for all your co-workers and you want to give everyone the same thing for the same price.”

But don’t expect AI to help you find today’s best deal.

“Unless you’re at that retailer using that AI, the general chatbots aren’t up to speed on what that specific deal is that day,” Bodge said.

She recommended layering your research by using AI along with price-checking sites, such as CamelCamelCamel or Yahoo Shopping, and browser plug-ins from deal sites to make sure you’re getting the best price.

As AI becomes more common, Bodge warned shoppers to stay vigilant. Scammers are using technology too, so it’s best to protect yourself with security software and be cautious when clicking links from AI chats.

“I think that as we’re delving into AI, it’s more important than ever to start protecting ourselves from potential dangers,” she said.

She pointed to tools such as McAfee Plus, which offers web protection and scam detection, as a smart investment for holiday shoppers.

