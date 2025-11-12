Chick-fil-A to test new menu item in Baltimore area

Chick-fil-A, the Georgia-based fast food chain, will be launching special chicken and waffles breakfast and lunch sandwiches at its Westminster, Maryland, location starting next month.

Chick-fil-A, the Georgia-based fast food chain, will be testing special chicken and waffles breakfast and lunch sandwiches at certain locations in the Baltimore area, starting next month.

In a post on Facebook, Chick-fil-A Westminster said the sandwiches — a piece of breaded chicken with bacon on top sandwiched between two maple waffles — will be available for a limited time.

The meal was originally meant to launch on Monday but has been postponed to Dec. 1 to “ensure the greatest quality of waffles are available from our suppliers,” the chain said.

The menu item will be tested through Jan. 24, according to a statement from Chick-fil-A, Inc.

A slightly larger version of the meal will be available for lunch or dinner after Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. daily. Customers can also buy a singular waffle with syrup.

In a statement to WTOP, Chick-fil-A, Inc. said the sandwiches are available at participating locations around the Baltimore area as well as San Antonio, Texas.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.