Wine lovers restaurant Sixty Vines brings its wine on tap to Gaithersburg

Dallas-based wine focused restaurant Sixty Vines is bringing its wine pairing menus and dozens of wines served on tap from kegs, to its third D.C. area location this fall at Gaithersburg, Maryland’s Rio Lakefront, joining about two-dozen other restaurants.

Beer comes in kegs, but wine?

Sixty Vines says wine tapped from kegs is the closest to a “from the barrel” tasting experience outside of a winery, and the most sustainable way to serve so many wines in a given time.

Each keg holds the equivalent of 26 bottles of wine, and kegs are reused as many as 1,500 times over their refillable lifetime.

Sixty Vines serves wines by the half glass, glass, flights and, yes, the traditional bottle from winemakers around the world. Many are usually not available by the glass at other restaurants.

The dining room will be more than 9,000-square feet, along with a large outdoor patio.

The menus are focused on wine pairings. Diners can build their own charcuterie boards or hand-tossed pizzas. Entrées include Atlantic salmon, roasted chicken, a double cabernet burger and wood-grilled steaks. The staff can also suggest wines for pairings.

“Our menu is meant to be shared, with dishes that make it easy to discover new flavors and connect around the table. Sixty Vines is all about creating an experience that’s as much about the people you’re with as the food you enjoy together,” said Sixty Vines CEO Jeff Carcara.

The Downtown Crown location opens this fall, with no exact opening date announced. It will be open for weekend brunch, and lunch and dinner throughout the week.

Sixty Vines has two other D.C.-area locations. Its first opened in Foggy Bottom on Washington Circle, with another at Reston Town Center, where it replaced the former Clyde’s restaurant. It has other restaurants in Texas, North Carolina and Florida.

