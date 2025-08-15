Southwest adds BWI Marshall to Knoxville flights (and teases mystery destination) 

Southwest Airlines continues to add to its BWI Marshall Airport flight map for next year, with its latest scheduled nonstop to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Southwest will operate the flights to Knoxville once daily, starting March 5. It is among three nonstops from Knoxville that Southwest is adding, with others from Dallas and Orlando.

Delta Air Lines flies nonstop from BWI Marshall to Knoxville. United, American and Allegiant have nonstops to Knoxville from Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport.

The BWI Marshall to Knoxville flight is an evening one, departing Baltimore at 8:25 p.m. and arriving in Knoxville at 10:10 p.m. The Southwest website currently lists fares as low as $109 each way.

The Knoxville announcement comes one week after Southwest said it would add nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, with three weekly flights starting Feb. 7. United Airlines is currently the only other airline with nonstops from the D.C. area to St. Thomas, with daily flights at Dulles.

In announcing the Knoxville route, Southwest teased another new destination it will reveal later this month, without naming it, but instead saying it will add another destination “where the ocean wears two shades of blue and every landing feels like an adventure.”

Southwest Airlines operates, by far, more daily flights at BWI Marshall than any other airline.

