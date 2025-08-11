Need a garbage truck? Takoma Park is auctioning off two to the public 

The City of Takoma Park, Maryland, is raising money for city programs by auctioning off two older city-owned garbage disposal trucks.

Takoma Park, Maryland, is auctioning off two garbage trucks. (Courtesy City of Takoma Park Department of Public Works) Takoma Park, Maryland, is auctioning off two garbage trucks. (Courtesy City of Takoma Park Department of Public Works) The City of Takoma Park, Maryland, is raising money for city programs by auctioning off two older city-owned garbage disposal trucks.

While that sounds like a very small pool of potential buyers, the Takoma Park announcement calls the trucks perfect for any existing waste disposal company, or other business in need of such equipment. Both trucks are in good condition.

One is a 2011 31-yard Auto Car garbage truck with 85,000 miles on it. The other is a 2009 31-yard Auto Car trash truck with 148,000 miles on it. The latter comes with Maryland refuse and recycle stickers that are current, with the last inspection listed in September 2024.

The auction listings also want potential winning bidders to know both trucks have some creature comforts, like working air conditioning and AM/FM radios.

All money raised from the auctions will go to Takoma Park local programs, including road maintenance, local events, community programs and public safety initiatives.

August 11 is the last day to bid on the trucks.

The auction is being run by Municibid, a 20-year-old third-party government surplus auction site that has surplus auction deals with more than 7,000 local governments and schools.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.