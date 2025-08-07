M&Ms maker Mars invests in gene-editing cacao to make plants heartier 

McLean, Virginia-based Mars Inc., the world’s largest candy maker, is investing in gene-editing technology to make cacao plants less vulnerable to disease and changes in climate patterns that have pushed prices to near record highs.

Mars has licensed gene editing tools for cacao research and development with biotech company Pairwise, a leader in CRISPR gene editing technology to tailor cacao crops to be stronger and more sustainable. It says the investment will accelerate the development of new crop traits.

Mars did not disclose the size of its investment nor terms of its partnership with Durham, North Carolina-based Pairwise.

Cocoa prices have more than doubled in the past two years, largely due to poor weather and disease in West Africa, the world’s largest supplier of cocoa.

“At Mars, we believe CRISPR has the potential to improve crops in ways that support and strengthen global supply chains,” said Carl Jones, Plant Sciences Director at Mars. “Our focus is to transparently and responsibly conduct CRISPR research in plant science that helps crops better adapt to climate challenges, disease pressures and resource constraints.”

Mars is the largest privately held company in the Washington region, with $55 billion in annual sales.

Beyond its well known candy brands, the company makes pet food and other pet car products and owns veterinary services companies.

The company has more than 150,000 employees globally, and recently announced plans to invest an additional $2 billion to expand manufacturing in the U.S.

