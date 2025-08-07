Amtrak’s new Acela trains hit the rails Aug. 28

Bigger, faster Acela trains on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor between D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Boston will make their debut on August 28.

Bigger, faster Acela trains on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor between D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston will make their debut on Aug. 28.

Upgrading the Acela fleet dates back to at least 2018, when manufacturer Alstom began prototype production at its Hornell factory in New York City. The new fleet is part of Amtrak’s ongoing $2.4 billion Northeast Corridor infrastructure improvement project.

The roomier passenger cars include more leg room and larger tray tables in both classes. Seats include USB ports, adjustable reading lights and cars have streamlined overhead luggage compartments. The cafe cars have self-select and check-out options.

The new Acela trains are capable of traveling at speeds up to 160 mph. Each trainset can carry up to 386 passengers, a 27% increase over the current Acela train cars.

Five trains will begin service this month initially, with more joining the fleet through 2027. Alstom is manufacturing a total of 28 Acela train sets.

Alstom’s contract to manufacture the trains includes use of components from more than 180 suppliers across 29 states. Amtrak said the Acela contract has created about 15,000 jobs.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.