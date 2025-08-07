Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Amtrak’s new Acela trains…

Amtrak’s new Acela trains hit the rails Aug. 28

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 7, 2025, 2:34 PM

The new Amtrak trains are part of Amtrak’s ongoing $2.4 billion Northeast Corridor infrastructure improvement project. (Courtesy Amtrak)
Courtesy Amtrak
The seats on the new cars include USB ports, adjustable reading lights and streamlined overhead luggage compartments. (Courtesy Amtrak)
Courtesy Amtrak
<p>The cafe cars on the new Amtrak have self-select and check-out options. (Courtesy Amtrak)</p>
The cafe cars on the new Amtrak have self-select and check-out options. (Courtesy Amtrak)
Courtesy Amtrak
(1/3)
<p>The cafe cars on the new Amtrak have self-select and check-out options. (Courtesy Amtrak)</p>

Bigger, faster Acela trains on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor between D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston will make their debut on Aug. 28.

Upgrading the Acela fleet dates back to at least 2018, when manufacturer Alstom began prototype production at its Hornell factory in New York City. The new fleet is part of Amtrak’s ongoing $2.4 billion Northeast Corridor infrastructure improvement project.

The roomier passenger cars include more leg room and larger tray tables in both classes. Seats include USB ports, adjustable reading lights and cars have streamlined overhead luggage compartments. The cafe cars have self-select and check-out options.

The new Acela trains are capable of traveling at speeds up to 160 mph. Each trainset can carry up to 386 passengers, a 27% increase over the current Acela train cars.

Five trains will begin service this month initially, with more joining the fleet through 2027. Alstom is manufacturing a total of 28 Acela train sets.

Alstom’s contract to manufacture the trains includes use of components from more than 180 suppliers across 29 states. Amtrak said the Acela contract has created about 15,000 jobs.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up