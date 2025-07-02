Yet another party boat. District Taco will cater this one

Sea Suite Cruises — which has built a fleet of Potomac River boats from one pedal boat seven years ago to dozens of different sizes and types of boats for rent — has added a new one starting next week.

Cantina Cruises has partnered with District Taco for a catering menu, and all cruises also serve District Taco chips and salsas.(Courtesy Sea Suite Cruises) Cantina Cruises has partnered with District Taco for a catering menu, and all cruises also serve District Taco chips and salsas.(Courtesy Sea Suite Cruises) Sea Suite Cruises — which has built a fleet of Potomac River boats from one pedal boat seven years ago to dozens of different sizes and types of boats for rent — has added a new one, starting next week.

The 48-passenger Cantina Cruises boat has a full bar and will cruise from both Georgetown and Navy Yard. The boat can be fully chartered or reserved for smaller groups.

Cantina Cruises has partnered with District Taco for a catering menu, and all cruises also serve District Taco chips and salsas.

Private charters start at $50 a person for weekends out of Georgetown and $60 a person on weekends out of Navy Yard. The bar is not free. A basic drink package, for wine, beer, seltzers and rail spirits, is $25 per person. A premium package adds top line booze and cocktails.

Sea Suite is marketing the boat for parties, but individual tickets and table reservations are available without booking the whole boat. Cruises last about 2 hours.

Arlington natives and childhood friends Jack Walten and Jack Maher started the Potomac Paddle Club in 2018 out of Georgetown Harbor. The two eventually quit their day jobs and renamed their business Sea Suite Cruises, which has 18 boats between D.C. — including Georgetown Harbor, The Wharf and Navy Yard — Baltimore, Annapolis and Richmond.

Cantina Cruises is a 50/50 partnership with longtime friend and local entrepreneur Marc Wallace, an original co-founder of District Taco.

Their boats include tiki boats with thatched roofs, paddle boats and retro electric boats. Last year, the pair teamed with longtime D.C. bar Whitlow’s, launching Whitlow’s on Water, with Whitlow’s running the bar and Sea Suite running the boat.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.