McLean government IT contractor hiring almost 900

McLean, Virginia-based 22nd Century Technologies is investing $1 million to expand its headquarters and will hire an additional 880 workers.

At a time when many big D.C.-area government contractors are scaling back expansion, minority-owned 22nd Century continues to grow operations in Fairfax County and across the U.S. The company relocated its headquarters from New Jersey to McLean in 2008.

Fairfax County competed with sites in Texas, Florida and West Virginia for the company’s expansion. It will receive incentives through the Virginia Economic Development partnership and Virginia Jobs Investment program for job creation, consulting services, recruitment and training.

22nd Century has 14 regional offices across the country. It currently has 6,000 employees, including more than 1,800 in the D.C. region, according to Washington Business Journal data. It is one of the 50 largest private employers in the D.C. area.

The company has contracts with federal, state and local governments and school districts, and has expanded to private-sector clients.

It was founded in 1997 and provides information technology service integration with a reported $580 million in 2024 revenue.

