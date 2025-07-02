One of DC’s priciest waterfront condos sells out

Condo sales may be slowing in D.C., but one of the city’s priciest and most luxurious condominium buildings just hit a milestone, selling the last of its 96 very expensive units.

Amaris condominiums at The Wharf have an average selling price of $2.5 million. (Courtesy Hoffman Realty) Amaris condominiums at The Wharf have an average selling price of $2.5 million. (Courtesy Hoffman Realty) Condo sales may be slowing in D.C., but one of the city’s priciest and most luxurious condominium buildings just hit a milestone, selling the last of its 96 units.

Amaris, part of Phase 2 at the Southwest Waterfront’s The Wharf development, officially opened in 2022, and condo units have consistently driven the highest sales prices in D.C. A penthouse that sold for $12.76 million broke the record for most expensive condo sale in the District in 2023.

The average selling price was $2.5 million, according to Hoffman Realty, with prices of sold units ranging from $750,000 to the record-setting $12.76 million.

Hoffman Realty could not comment on the typical buyer at Amaris, but pointed to the amenity-rich neighborhood with its high concentration of restaurants and entertainment venues. The population in ZIP code 20024 has risen by 15% in the past five years, according to D.C. records, and 28.5% of the population in the ZIP code has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Amaris is one of the most striking buildings along D.C.’s waterfront. Designed by the late Rafael Viñoly, the 12-story waterfront building is distinguished by its curved, glass-walled design. Amenities include a fitness center with private training rooms, an indoor saltwater lap pool, spa and sixth floor outdoor terrace with fire pits.

There is also a car elevator. A valet takes the owner’s car and pulls it into an elevator, which takes the vehicle down to the parking garage.

The building also has ground level retail and is adjacent to a 1.5-acre park called The Green.

The average selling price at Amaris — $2.5 million — compares to a median condo selling price for a condo across the D.C. metro of $399,000 in May.

“Amaris” is Latin for “You are loved.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.