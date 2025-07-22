Arlington Co. approves incentivized office conversions in Crystal City

Owner and developer JBG Smith will convert two office buildings into an apartment building and a hotel, respectively.

Developer JBG Smith plans to convert two older office buildings through a new incentives program with Arlington County.(Courtesy JBG Smith) Developer JBG Smith plans to convert two older office buildings through a new incentives program with Arlington County.(Courtesy JBG Smith) The Arlington County Board has given preliminary approval to the conversion of two aging Crystal City, Virginia, office buildings — one as apartments and one as a hotel — under the county’s recently approved incentives program to encourage developers to redevelop out-of-date office buildings.

Owner and developer JBG Smith said it could now begin conversion construction by the end of 2025.

The buildings include 2100 and 2200 Crystal Drive, previously used as temporary office space for Amazon HQ2 employees during construction of the company’s new National Landing headquarters.

2100 Crystal Drive is an 11-story, 250,000-square foot building constructed in 1968. Under JBG’s plan, it will be sold to a third-party developer and converted into a 344-room, duel-branded hotel. 2200 Crystal Drive, also built in the 1960s, is a 315,000-square-foot building that would be converted to a 195-unit apartment building.

“We have thoughtfully designed 2200 Crystal Drive to provide larger, multi-bedroom apartments that are in high demand but currently unavailable in the market,” said Matt Ginivan, cohead of development at JBG Smith.

Exact incentives JBG Smith may receive from the county have not been finalized. Arlington County’s commercial real estate market has more than 10.5 square feet of vacant space and oversupply of outdated office inventory.

JBG Smith has already converted older office buildings in the National Landing area to more than 1,000 residential units.

It has also developed and recently opened several new construction apartment buildings which have leased up quickly.

About 75% of JBG Smith’s buildings and developable real estate are in the National Landing submarket.

