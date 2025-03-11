Mazza Residences now leasing: A penthouse is $8,500 a month

Residences at Mazza, the redevelopment of a former D.C. shopping center in Friendship Heights, is taking pre-lease applications, with first move-ins now scheduled for May.

The seven-story building at 5300 Wisconsin Ave. in Northwest has been two years in the making. Developer Tishman Speyer began demolishing the old Mazza Gallerie in 2023, a three-story structure built in 1979.

The once-bustling retail and dining destination became a ghost town several years ago with most retailers closing, a shift exacerbated by the pandemic.

Lenders took possession of the property in August 2020 at a foreclosure auction.

The redevelopment is now nearing completion, with a total of 321 apartments, ranging from studios to penthouses with private terraces.

Based on floor plan listings on its website, monthly rents range from around $2,300 for a studio, with one- and two-bedroom units largely between $4,000 and $7,000. The most expensive penthouse currently available for pre-lease is a 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom unit with a wraparound terrace, listed at $8,495 a month.

For those rates, renters get a coworking lounge, private conference rooms, a media screening room, rooftop spaces with grills, a virtual gaming room and fitness center. There is also a courtyard with lap pool and sundeck, plus underground parking.

Danish architectural firm 3XN designed the building’s undulating masonry facade.

Residences at Mazza is across the street from the Friendship Heights Metro stop. A Trader Joe’s is scheduled to open across the street, in addition to an existing Amazon Fresh store across the street and a Whole Foods Market around the corner.

Restaurants and higher-end retail stores can be found at The Collection at Chevy Chase a block away.

The apartment building also has 70,000-square-feet of ground level retail. Tenants with leases so far include TJ Maxx and Total Wine & More. (TJ Maxx was the last remaining retail tenant at the former Mazza Gallerie, until the day the mall closed.)

Residences at Mazza is the first new residential development in the Chevy Chase area since 2009. Pre-leasing is being managed by Bozzuto.

