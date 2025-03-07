DC rents are rising — and some vary by more than $1,000 a month

As the busy spring apartment rental season gears up, landlords are raising prices in the D.C. area. What will the average monthly prices look like this year?

As the busy spring apartment rental season gears up, landlords are raising rents in the D.C. region. But, average monthly rents across the D.C. metro vary by as much as $1,000 a month in the most populous rental markets.

Redfin reports average rents in the District rose 2.7% in February, after falling for three consecutive months during the winter renting season.

Asking rents in D.C. had fallen in nine of the past 12 months, although rents in the wider D.C. metro have seen some of the biggest increases among big cities. Metro wide, rents in February were up 9.2% from a year ago.

Arlington, Virginia, saw the biggest year-over-year increase in asking rents last month — up 12.1%, as Bethesda rents spiked 11.1%. Average rents in Alexandria were up 6.4% from a year ago.

Redfin’s report does not break down average asking rents by apartment size or type.

But, Bethesda’s average rent in February was $2,713 a month, $1,000 more than the least expensive market — Silver Spring — where average asking rents in February were $1,695 a month.

Germantown and Frederick, Maryland, are the only other areas where monthly rents average less than $2,000 a month.

After Bethesda, Arlington rents are second highest, averaging $2,591. The two cities are followed by Rockville at $2,335, and then the District, at $2,325.

Average rents in Silver Spring also saw the biggest annual decline, down an average 7.3%, followed by Centreville, Virginia, which was reported down by 5.3%.

Redfin said it is too early to predict the effects on D.C. area rents from changes in federal government staffing, or whether widespread agency job cuts would be offset by more renters moving closer in, in response to return-to-the-office mandates.

