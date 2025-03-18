Craft Beer Festival in Frederick marks 25 years for its sponsor

The Brewers Association of Maryland will marks its 25th anniversary in May with the spring Craft Beer Festival in Frederick.

The Brewers Association of Maryland marks its 25th anniversary with one of its two big annual events in May, the spring Craft Beer Festival.

It will be held in Frederick, Maryland, at the Carroll Creek Linear Park on May 10 from noon to 5 p.m. The Maryland Craft Beer Festival has drawn 3,000 to 4,000 attendees in past years.

This year, more than 200 beers from dozens of local brewers will be featured, including new ones that have not yet had their public debut, according to the Brewers Association of Maryland.

The event is not free, but it raises money for the association to fund efforts supporting its craft beer members in the state.

Like in past years, the festival is rain or shine, and will feature live music, food vendors, including a half dozen food trucks and activities. Scheduled performers include bluegrass band The Plate Scrapers.

General admission tickets are on sale now for $35, and $45 after April 1. Designated drivers are admitted for $20 and get complimentary water and nonalcoholic beverages. VIP passes are $55 now and $65 after April 1, and include a VIP lounge, merchandise and meet-and-greet sessions with brewers.

The Brewers Association’s also hosts the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival each fall, which typically draws about 2,000 attendees. The nonprofit trade group has 120 members across the state.

