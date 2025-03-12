Avelo Airlines will start Dulles nonstops to Wilmington, Charlotte NC (But not CLT)

Startup carrier Avelo Airlines is adding nonstop flights from Dulles Airport to Wilmington, North Carolina and to Charlotte this summer.

The Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 07, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Courtesy Joe ScarniciGetty Images for Avelo)(Courtesy Avelo Airlines) The Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 07, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Courtesy Joe ScarniciGetty Images for Avelo)(Courtesy Avelo Airlines) Startup carrier Avelo Airlines is adding nonstop flights from Dulles Airport to Wilmington and to Charlotte, North Carolina, this summer — though the Charlotte nonstops are to Padgett Regional Airport, not Charlotte Douglas International.

Avelo’s flights to Charlotte begin June 13. Nonstops to Wilmington International Airport begin May 23. Both will be twice-weekly flights, on Mondays and Fridays.

Padgett Regional Airport is north of Charlotte, in Concord, North Carolina. It is referred to as NASCAR’s airport because of its proximity to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Most of its air traffic is private aviation. Avelo and Allegiant Air are the only commercial airlines with regularly-scheduled flights.

The new Dulles routes will operate with Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline is advertising one-way fares starting at $39.

Avelo began serving Dulles last July, with twice-weekly nonstops to Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut. It entered the D.C. market in 2022, with nonstop service from BWI Marshall Airport to New Haven. It has since expanded BWI routes to Orlando, Florida, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Avelo was founded in 2021 and currently flies to 56 cities in 23 states and Puerto Rico, as well as the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, using a fleet of 20 Boeing 737 planes.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.