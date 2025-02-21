United Airlines brings back Dulles to Albuquerque flight

United Airlines will start nonstop service from Dulles Airport to Albuquerque, New Mexico, beginning on May 22.

United Airlines will start nonstop service from Dulles International Airport to Albuquerque, New Mexico, beginning May 22. The flight is not currently scheduled for year-round service, with a seasonal pause in January and February.

United dropped its previous route from Dulles to Albuquerque in 2014.

May will be a busy month for additional United flights at Dulles. It will add nonstops to Nice, France, and Venice, Italy, on May 22, and Dakar, Senegal, on May 23.

Next month, United will add a second daily flight between Dulles and Dublin, starting March 29.

United, the largest carrier serving Dulles, will be the only airline using the new, 435,000-square-foot, 14-gate Concourse E being constructed at Dulles. It will open in late 2026.

Those traveling on United Airlines flights will have access to Elon Musk’s Starlink Wi-Fi services as early as this spring, which will eventually be available on every United flight.

