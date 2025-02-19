Winston Red Diamond ‘among most significant’ donations to Smithsonian

The Hope Diamond at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History is getting a dazzling display case neighbor — and a few extra friends.

40 colorful diamonds ranging in size from 0.4 to 9.49 carats will be displayed at the National Museum of Natural History beside the Winston Red Diamond. (Courtesy Smithsonian) Courtesy Smithsonian The Winston Red Diamond, at 2.33 carats, is considered the largest diamond ever given the “Fancy red” color grade by the Gemological Institute of America. (Courtesy Smithsonian) Courtesy Smithsonian Selections from the Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection that span the rainbow of colors in which diamonds occur. (Courtesy Smithsonian) Courtesy Smithsonian A selection of five Fancy pink diamonds, exhibiting one of the rarest natural diamond colorations. (Courtesy Smithsonian) Courtesy Smithsonian A 4.11 carat, emerald cut yellow diamond from the Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection. (Courtesy Smithsonian) Courtesy Smithsonian ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

The Hope Diamond at the National Museum of Natural History is getting a dazzling display case neighbor.

The Winston Red Diamond will be unveiled April 1, along with the Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection.

The diamonds have been donated by Ronald Winston, son of well-known jeweler and gem collector Harry Winston, who donated the iconic Hope Diamond to the Smithsonian in 1958. Harry died in 1978.

The Smithsonian calls the Winston donations among the most significant gifts ever received. It did not, however, disclose the value of the Winston Red Diamond or the Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection.

The diamonds will be displayed in the Winston Gallery at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

According to a Smithsonian statement announcing the donation, natural red diamonds are among the rarest gemstones.

The Winston Red Diamond is 2.33 carats, among the largest to have the “Fancy red” color grade from the Gemological Institute of America. Insiders believe fewer than one in 25 million diamonds could have the color distinction.

“The red diamond is the highlight of my career, and I have never seen anything else like it,” Ronald said. “This donation to the museum represents my life’s achievements in this domain, and I am so happy to share this collection with the Institution and the museum’s visitors.”

The Winston Red Diamond will be displayed alongside the 40 other gems in the Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection.

Gems & Gemology, a quarterly publication produced by the Gemological Institute of America, will publish a study on the science and history of the Winston Red Diamond in its upcoming spring issue.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.