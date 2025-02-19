Winston Red Diamond ‘among most significant’ donations to Smithsonian

The Hope Diamond at the National Museum of Natural History is getting a dazzling display case neighbor.
The Winston Red Diamond will be unveiled April 1, along with the Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection.
The diamonds have been donated by Ronald Winston, son of well-known jeweler and gem collector Harry Winston, who donated the iconic Hope Diamond to the Smithsonian in 1958. Harry died in 1978.
The Smithsonian calls the Winston donations among the most significant gifts ever received. It did not, however, disclose the value of the Winston Red Diamond or the Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection.
The diamonds will be displayed in the Winston Gallery at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.
According to a Smithsonian statement announcing the donation, natural red diamonds are among the rarest gemstones.
The Winston Red Diamond is 2.33 carats, among the largest to have the “Fancy red” color grade from the Gemological Institute of America. Insiders believe fewer than one in 25 million diamonds could have the color distinction.
“The red diamond is the highlight of my career, and I have never seen anything else like it,” Ronald said. “This donation to the museum represents my life’s achievements in this domain, and I am so happy to share this collection with the Institution and the museum’s visitors.”
The Winston Red Diamond will be displayed alongside the 40 other gems in the Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection.
Gems & Gemology, a quarterly publication produced by the Gemological Institute of America, will publish a study on the science and history of the Winston Red Diamond in its upcoming spring issue.
