Gestures you don’t want to make in a job interview (and the one you do)

An in-person job interview is about more than the questions and answers. Job interviewers will make judgments about a potential candidate based on what they are wearing, how punctual they are and — during the interview — not only their verbal answers but also their body language.

Kick Resume teamed up with body language experts to pinpoint the gestures candidates make that can negatively impact their impression, and some that can project positively.

Among common gestures some people unconsciously make is covering their mouth when they speak.

“When the interviewer asks you a question, they might think you are hiding something. Also biting your lips. This can make you look anxious or stressed,” said Martin Poduska, a resume expert at Kick Resume. “If you fidget, or tap your fingers on the table, they might think you are bored or impatient.”

Crossed arms or legs indicates being defensive or closed off. Clinched fists indicates frustration or anger.

At the top of the list for body language considered positive in a job interview is eye contact. But just the right amount of it.

“Maintaining eye contact for 70% of the time when you are listening, and 50% of the time when you are talking may help you come across as more open, confident, interested and honest,” Poduska said. “On the other hand, too much eye contact is bad.”

Gesturing with your hands, palms up, is open and friendly body language. Body posture can be positive. So can holding your head high.

Interviewees can keep an eye out for signs from the interviewer as well.

The study suggests an interviewer learning toward you indicates interest or excitement, and resting their head in one hand indicates interest. But, smiling without involving eyes indicates insincerity, and blinking rapidly suggests distress or being uncomfortable.

Kick Resume’s full report on how body language plays a role in job interviews is online.

