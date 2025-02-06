Tysons-based MicroStrategy changes name to Strategy (with a Bitcoin ‘B’)

MicroStrategy, one of Northern Virginia's oldest technology companies, has a new corporate name that it said reflects its new focus on Bitcoin.

Tysons-based MicroStrategy is now Strategy. Its new logo follows the name with a stylized Bitcoin “B.”

MicroStrategy was founded in 1989 as one of the original data mining software companies, and while that is still what it sells, founder Michael Saylor has morphed the company into the world’s largest corporate investor in Bitcoin. Since it began acquiring digital currency in 2020, it has amassed an estimated $45 billion of the cryptocurrency.

In the fourth quarter, it completed its largest-ever increase in quarterly Bitcoin holdings.

Its Bitcoin holdings carry a current value that is almost 100 times the company’s estimated 2025 revenue of $477 million. The company’s fourth-quarter revenue from its software business was $120.7 million, down 3% from a year earlier.

In a statement announcing the new corporate name, the company called itself the world’s first and largest “Bitcoin Treasury Company,” and said that the brand change reflects the company’s evolution. The new logo’s primary color is also orange, “representing energy, intelligence and Bitcoin,” it said.

“Strategy is one of the most powerful and positive words in the human language. It also represents a simplification of our company name to its most important, strategic core,” Saylor said. “After 35 years, our new brand perfectly represents our pursuit of perfection.”

To fund its massive Bitcoin acquisitions, MicroStrategy has launched a series of stock and bond sales. Its stock has gained more than 590% in the past 12 months and is now considered a proxy for the performance of Bitcoin’s price.

Saylor’s personal finances have grown along with the company’s stock prices, but he also ran afoul with the District last year.

Saylor agreed to pay $40 million to resolve a tax fraud lawsuit filed by the D.C. Office of the Attorney General that accused him of evading District taxes over the course of 15 years by claiming to be a Florida resident, despite living full-time in a Georgetown waterfront penthouse.

Saylor, 60, has an estimated personal net worth of $8.7 billion, according to Forbes.

