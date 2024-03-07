Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Tysons company keeps betting…

Tysons company keeps betting big on bitcoin

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 7, 2024, 10:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tysons, Virginia-based MicroStrategy, a business intelligence software company which now calls itself the world’s first Bitcoin development company, will borrow money to add to its massive Bitcoin holdings.

MicroStrategy will sell $700 million in unsecured senior notes at an interest rate of 0.625% paid semi-annually. The notes mature in 2030, and can be redeemed for cash or MicroStrategy stock. Investors will also have the option to purchase up to $100 million in additional notes, bringing the total to $800 million.

The offering is upsized from MicroStrategy’s originally-announced $600 million note sale.

The company said it will use proceeds to acquire additional Bitcoin, and for general corporate purchases.

Bloomberg has called MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor one of the most prominent advocates for the cryptocurrency. The company is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with 190,000 Bitcoin at the end of 2023, worth $13.1 billion at current value.

Saylor began acquiring Bitcoin in 2020.

Bitcoin, whose value sank in 2022, has recovered. It briefly reached a record high of more than $69,000 earlier this week.

MicroStrategy had $499.3 million in 2023 revenue, and reported a full-year loss of $1.5 million. Forbes estimates Saylor’s personal wealth at $3.3 billion.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up