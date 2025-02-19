One of the first Google stores is coming to Georgetown

Google will open one of a handful of existing retail stores in Georgetown later this year. The store will take space at 3235 M Street, N.W., where apparel chain Aerie has its current Georgetown store.

The store will take space at 3235 M Street, N.W., where apparel chain Aerie has its current Georgetown store. It is relocating that store to the former Patagonia store at 1048 Wisconsin Avenue.

The only other existing Google retail stores are two in New York City, as well as stores in Chicago, Boston and Mountain View, California. It has others planned for Austin and Santa Monica.

The Georgetown Google Store will be large. It has signed a 10-year lease with building owner EastBanc for 7,000-square feet. It will carry Google devices, accessories and merchandise, including Google phones and Chromebooks. The store will also have on-site device repair, trade-ins and support for device installation, setup and troubleshooting, similar to Apple retail stores.

Apple’s Georgetown store is just around the corner at 1229 Wisconsin Avenue.

The Georgetown Google Store will also offer frequent educational workshops.

EastBanc is the largest owner of retail space in Georgetown. JLL represented Google in the lease transaction.

