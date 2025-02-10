DC professionals are satisfied with their jobs. For those who aren’t, avoid virtual interviews

The Great Resignation had professionals looking for more job satisfaction. New survey results indicate many have found it.

During the pandemic, and as recently as a couple of years ago, more than half of working professionals were looking for a new job. In D.C., that number has dropped to just one-in-three, according to a new survey from placement firm Robert Half.

The Great Resignation had professionals looking for more job satisfaction. The survey results indicate many have found it.

In D.C., 32% said they planned to look for a new role in the first six months of 2025, but 79% reported feeling happy with their current role.

“The top factors that are contributing to satisfaction are competitive salaries with regular merit increases, a fair workload and job expectations being clearly explained, and a positive work culture and team dynamics,” said Trey Barnette, regional vice president for Robert Half.

Keeping the job fresh is also key to satisfaction, with 80% of those D.C. professionals surveyed saying they’ve learned new skills, and most believe that has boosted their value.

For professionals who will be job hunting in 2025, hybrid or remote jobs remain a priority for many. Barnette said for those remote job seekers, standing out may be as simple as asking to meet face-to-face.

“There is a wave of people where the employer will ask for a virtual interview and they say is it possible for me to come into the office? This is going to be a hybrid role, and I’d love to come in and meet you in person. That right there is going to make them stand out,” he said,

Employers have also learned from the Great Resignation, according to Robert Half, and many know to avoid the pitfalls that turn off job seekers.

“Not having a salary range in the job description. That’s big. Being vague or unreasonable with job descriptions, and learning from high employee turnover. What have you learned from that? What kind of changes can you name in your company?” Barnette said.

